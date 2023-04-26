Owaisi Counters Narrative That BJP Is Wooing Muslims, Here's His Reasoning

Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president, while speaking at the Republic Summit 2023 countered the narrative that “BJP is wooing Muslims”.

“As the saying goes, victory has many fathers, defeat has none. In my opinion the elections in Azamgarh were not free and fair. The local administration went hammers and toms against the Samajwadi party candidate. But to say that every section voted, though the data may have shown it is wrong,” answered Owaisi when questioned if ‘transformation of politics is happening.’

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party last year won the Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats — both of which were Samajwadi party strongholds — in Uttar Pradesh. BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi defeated Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Mohd Asim Raja by a comfortable margin of 42,192 votes in the direct contest in Rampur.

'We have entitlement-driven leaders': Owaisi

Hitting out at the opposition parties, the AIMIM president said: “We are beggars, we are paupers, we are untouchables and then you have these entitlement-driven political leaders, who believe that they are a gift to this nation and that they should be winning elections.”

'I am a front in my own capacity, I don't need any fronts,' says Owaisi

On the idea of a third front by the opposition for Lok Sabha Elections, Owaisi said: "Opposition must focus on the agendas of the common man to fight the elections and defeat BJP - talk about the economy, employment etc.”

“Take the people with you. If you make one person the PM face of the Opposition, you will lose the game. Build a third front along with people. We have been taught in politics that never compete with the opponent's strong point but a weaker one...I am the front in my own capacity so I don't need to be in any front,” he added.

'Prince charming lost in Amethi not because of me': AIMIM chief

Slamming the Congress party, Asaduddin Owaisi said: "You have Congress party which loses all elections with BJP and then when my party contests election they are there to say 'You are there to divide this odd that odd.' Prince charming lost in Amethi not because of me. I was not there, I wanted to be there. Next time, I will be there."