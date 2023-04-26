All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Assaduddin Owaisi spoke to Republic Media on the occasion of the 3rd Edition of the Republic Summit held in the national capital. Speaking at the Republic Summit, Owaisi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, BJP, and other political leaders.

Republic Summit 2023: Assaduddin Owaisi slams Nitish Kumar

Slamming Nitish Kumar for joining the BJP and then making a coalition government with the RJD, Owaisi said that earlier Nitish Kumar had promised that he would never partner with the BJP, but he did. He then vowed that he would never form a government with Lalu Prasad's party, but he again did not stand by his promise.

"It is democracy that gets strengthened. We might not win elections, but we put our views forward, which strengthens democracy," he said. "I am neither a minority leader nor a national leader. I am only focused on growing my party and taking my party to fight more elections," Owaisi said.

Owaisi attacks Congress, takes a dig at oppposition front

Taking on Congress party, Owaisi said, "You have Congress party which loses all elections with BJP and then when my party contests election they are there to say 'You are there to divide this odd that odd.' Prince charming lost in Amethi not because of me. I was not there, I wanted to be there. Next time, I will be there." He further said, "I don't support political secularism. I only follow Constitutional secularism."

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Republic Summit 2023 with the theme 'Time Of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude today (April 26). The mega event will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.