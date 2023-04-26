Republic Summit | I Wish Arnab Best Of Luck For His Global Venture: Prime Minister Modi

Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the audience at the third edition of the ongoing Republic Summit, 2023. At the end of his address, the honourable Prime Minister wished Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami luck with his global venture which incorporates the vision of a completely developed India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "When the strength of each Indian, and the efforts of each Indian are put to use, the vision for a developed India will be achieved at the earliest". The Prime Minister went on to say, "I have complete faith that this very sentiment will be tirelessly pursued by Republic Network. Now that Arnab has declared that he is going global, India's voice will find new strength, my best wishes to him. The number of earnest hard-working Indians is on the rise, and that is itself the beacon of magnificent India. My fellow countrymen themselves are the guarantee for a developed India".

Republic Summit 2023

Republic Media Network hosted a mega summit exploring the theme of 'Time of Transformation'. Spanning 2 days, the summit commenced on April 25 and concluded on April 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the summit. The 2023 Republic Media Network summit witnessed some of the most influential names from the fields of economy, politics, global affairs, finance, governance, business, and spirituality, grace the event with their presence.