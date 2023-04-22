Republic Summit: 'India Has Improved Faster Than Any Other G20 Nation,' Says Bjorn Lomborg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest at the biggest news event of the year, the Republic Summit 2023, which will be held on April 25 and 26 in New Delhi.

In the 3rd Edition of the Republic Summit, President Copenhagen Consensus and Author False Alarm and Best Things First Bjorn Lomborg will talk about how smart policies can help India and the world achieve amazing progress.

"India has improved faster than any other G20 nation from 2015 to 2019. India shows that prioritising achievable, deliverable development matters." At Republic 2023, "I will talk about how smart policies can help India and the world achieve amazing results for little money: better education, lower mortality from mothers to infants, higher agricultural production, and better nutrition," said Lomborg.

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond.