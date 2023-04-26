Republic Summit: India Of Our Dream, Double Digit GDP, Says Uday Kotak

Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, addressed the third edition of the two-day-long Republic Summit. Uday Kotak is an Indian businessman and billionaire entrepreneur who is widely recognised as one of the most prominent and influential figures in the Indian financial industry. Kotak Mahindra Bank is one of the leading private-sector banks in India, speaking at the Republic Summit, billionaire entrepreneur Uday Kotak talked about India's economy.

India is currently a $3.4 trillion economy. If India grows at 7-8 percent in the coming years, it will become a $25 trillion dollar economy by 2047. For context, as of 2021, the US had a GDP of 23.32 trillion dollars. China has a GDP of 19 trillion dollars. India, meanwhile, as mentioned earlier, currently has a GDP of 3.4 trillion dollars. However, mathematically speaking, if one assumes a growth rate of 7-8 percent, the goal of $25 trillion dollars is perfectly reasonable and attainable.

Republic Summit 2023

The first day of the two-day summit in New Delhi with the theme "Time of Transformation" got off to a promising start. The most respected and powerful voices from the intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond will be present at the summit.