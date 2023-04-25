Republic Summit: India Sees New 'work Culture' Under PM Modi’s Leadership: Jitendra Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in a new work culture in the governance of the country and has departed from how it used to be in the past, said MoS, PMO Dr Jitendra Singh at the Republic Summit 2023. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only departed from the past, he has also given us a political culture, a work culture in this country,” he said at the Summit with the theme ‘Time of Transformation’.

There is no room kept for any nepotism under PM Modi's leadership, he further added: "We cannot let one region grow and let the other one aside. Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir are seen as developmental models of PM Modi," MoS Jitendra Singh said at Republic Summit. As an example of fast track transformation, MoS Singh taking a swipe at the opposition and said: “The fast track transformation made possible in the past nine years has been because we didnt based our time and focus on calculating kisko dena, kisko nahi dena. We just had 145 medical colleges in 2014 when this government came, we have added 260. In the last nine years we have added more number of medical colleges that existed in the last 70 years.”

#RepublicSummit | Prime Minister Modi has given us a different kind of political culture and work culture in the country, says @DrJitendraSingh, MoS Science and Technology #TimeOfTransformation



Tune in to-https://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L pic.twitter.com/dWgljjf9xg — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

Republic Summit 2023

Republic's biggest event will also be graced by humanitarian, spiritual leader, and ambassador of peace Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will also be taking part in the Republic Summit 2023. Minister of Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be at the Republic Summit, among other speakers.

Top Quotes

The fast-track development has been possible in the last 9 years because we have not wasted our time

In the next 25 years, the unexplored resources, like the Himalayan resources, the ocean resources may be used. Our youth today will have the opportunity to use them.