'Indian Media Doesn't Need Directives, We're Independent': Anurag Thakur's Big Message

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, while speaking at the third session of the Republic Summit 2023 braised Indian media stating, “Indian media is independent.”

“Indian media does not need directives from anyone. We are free. I don’t think Indian media is working under any pressure. Indian media is independent,” remarked the Union Minister.

"We have never attempted to push any narrative. Indian media does not need directives for anyone. We are free,” stated Thakur while responding to Republic Network’s Editor-and-Chief Arnab Goswami’s query.

India today the 5th largest economy

While interacting with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur, spoke on India's position as one of the largest economies in the world.

"BJP came to power in 2014. At that time, we were among the fragile 5 economies of the world but today we're the 5th largest economy in the world,” he said.

Thakur on OTT platforms

Anurag Thakur in coversation also spoke about OTT platforms, stating, "In name of content, one can't sell obscenity."

"The media is regulated. OTT was also regulated. But even then, the kind of content that can't be shown on television is shown on OTT problems. In the coming week, we are calling all the stakeholders and will brief them about what's wrong with some of the content and where have they crossed their lines. In the name of content, one can't sell obscenity," added Thakur.