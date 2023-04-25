Republic Media Network is holding its 3rd edition of Republic Summit on the theme "Time of Transformation." The first day of the event held in New Delhi on April 25 was graced by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who was the keynote speaker and first guest to kickstart the most-anticipated event of the year.

India took the bold step of walking out of RCEP: Piyush Goyal

"One of the bold steps that India took was to walk out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). India was never a part of RCEP; this global partnership had 15 other countries without India, but the country joined during the Congress' Manmohan Singh government," said Piyush Goyal.

"We will do what is good for the people of our nation. Each and every agreement will be done for India's interest on FTA trade with UK," said Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal slams Congress at Republic Summit

Slamming the previous Congress government, Piyush Goyal said the Gandhi family-led Congress government pushed our country to RCEP because of which we would have been effectively doing the free trade agreement with China. How has that hurt India? With zero duty imports coming from China, we could have never competed with China, and manufacturing in India would have been dead. Thanks to the Congress government for that, said Union Minister Goyal.

When asked if walking out of RCEP was beneficial to India, Piyush Goyal further went on to say that definitely it was the right action. He further said he is soon going to hold a discussion with European politicians on EFTA. "I have more than 15 trade ministers who visited India only in the month of March, which means only in one month," he added.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and is slated to witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.