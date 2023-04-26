India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has attended the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023 on April 26 at Taj Palace in New Delhi. While speaking with Republic's Senior Sub-editor Abhishek Kapoor, Amitabh Kant said: "India's growth has to be driven by the private sector. The private sector must drive wealth creation. This kind of function is the celebration of our traditions." Further, India's G20 Sherpa and former Niti Aayog CEO added: "India is a vibrant democracy. The development narrative is strong...We have built 30 million houses for the poor in India. Both political and development narrative is strong...This is the first time India is setting an agenda."

Amitabh Kant highlights multiple digital payment service-providing firms at Republic Summit 2023

While talking about the theme of the Republic Summit 2023, Time of Transformation, Kant highlighted India's multiple digital payment service-providing firms and stressed the massive digital transformation. "India is the only country where multiple digital payment service-providing companies are competing with each other and the same competition exists in other services too - be it insurance services or other unicorns," said Kant. Further, he added: "Last eight years witnessed massive digital transformation. What India has achieved in the last 8 years would have earlier taken 50 years to achieve."