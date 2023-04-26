Republic Summit | Is Smriti Irani Going To Take Away Waqf Board's Right? Here's Her Answer

In an interesting conversation between Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani and Arnab Goswami, Republic Media's Editor-In-Chief, at the Republic Summit 2023, when asked about the Minority Report, the Union Minister discussed how she plans to manage the Waqf Board as a Minority Affairs minister. “There have been moments in our country’s articulation where a woman’s security has been put to great disrepute, she cannot step out of her house because she was part of a political TV debate, don’t position me as the next victim,” Irani replied to Arnab Goswami at one juncture of the discussion, referring to the BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s incident.

Debate on Waqf Board property

When Arnab Goswami asked Smriti Irani about the organisation created by the previous regime under former PM Manmohan Singh to manage the properties under the Waqf board and that she has an agenda to break up the body, the union minister of Minority Affairs replied, “There is an institution made under PM Manmohan Singh in January 2014 just before the general elections. It is the only Section 25 company in the country that has been given the mandate to take money, especially from the taxpayers to help, maintain, develop economically resuscitate private Waqf properties, and that it is an anomaly is true. There is no other Section 25 company where tax-payers money is used to maintain a personal private property of a particular religious dispensation in the country.”

Republic Network’s Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami at the Republic Summit 2023 also asked Irani about her potential plans to take away the rights of the Muslim community to have access to their chosen people to manage the Waqf Board properties.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is going on in New Delhi and will conclude today 26 April. The Summit is witnessing the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. This year's biggest news event is graced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will also participate in the Republic Summit 2023.