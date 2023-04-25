Republic Summit: Jitendra Singh On How Technology Is Brought Into Governance; Top Quotes

Prime Minister Modi has given us a different kind of political culture and work culture in the country, said Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, while speaking at the third edition of the biggest news event of the year - Republic Summit 2023 in Delhi. While talking about the immense success of India in space and science, he said, 'The fast track development has been possible in the last 9 years because we have not wasted our time'.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.

This year's biggest news event will be graced by India's business visionary Uday Kotak, who will deliver a keynote at the Republic Summit 2023, Uday Kotak is the managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahinda Bank. Digital tech visionary Sridhar Vembhu will also attend the Republic Summit. The list of speakers also includes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy, who will also be attending the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit.

Here are the Top 10 Quotes by Jitendra Singh, spoken during the Summit:

Right Policy making was missing earlier.

Singh while addressing the Summit, spoke about how policy-making has changed now and how the right approach to it was missing earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the ability to go against the status quo.

Talking about the leadership of India's PM Narendra Modi, Singh praises the prime minister's quality to go against the status quo.

Thinga have changed a lot after abrogation of Article 370.

Singh also addressed the changes that have been brought about due to the revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. He claimed a lot has changed since then.

PM has awakened nation to avenues that weren't open earlier.

Further adding to the leadership qualities of PM Modi, he implied the nation is now aware of opportunities that were previously closed.

Nobody could have imagined that space sector would be opened to private players.

Talking about the space sector, he said, nobody would've thought that the space sector would be opened to private players.

There is no more shy of being Indian.

Addressing the growing pride of Indians in their culture and tradition, the minister said there is no more shyness about being Indian now.

This government doesn't waste time in who gets what, and focus only on the electorally beneficial areas.

Talking about his government's way of working, Jitendra Singh said that this government goes and gets what it wants and doesn't wait.

Earlier the ministers could not built a railyway station even in their own constituency.

Jitendra Singh also talked about how previously the ministers were not even free enough to take decisions for their own constituency and couldn't build even a railway station for it. He pointed out the changes in the status quo now.

Number of universities and medical colleges have increased. It is almost 1 university every week.

Praising India's quick growth in the education sector, Singh pointed out how the number of universities and medical colleges has increased so much that it is almost like the nation got one university every week.

There is no room kept for any nepotism under leadership of PM Modi.

Taking a jab at the Nepotism culture of previous governments, Singh said, in the current National government there is no room for any of it.

North East and J&K are seen as development models of PM Modi

Singh also talked about PM Modi's focus on North East and Jammu and Kashmir. He said these are seen as development models of PM Modi.