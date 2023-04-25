Speaking at the 3rd Edition of the Republic Summit 2023, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia explained why no regularisation of airfares is taking place in the country. Revealing the reason behind the government’s decision, Scindia said that the aviation sector in India is market-driven and is a seasonal industry. The aviation minister also informed that India has successfully built 74 airports in the country in the last 70 years. Talking about the growth of Indian Civil industry, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said: “For the last two years during the spread of COVID-19, our plans were sitting on the ground but still India is the only country in the world where not even a single airline was shut. The attention is on last-mile connectivity, this will push the aviation industry's growth.”

“The day is not far, more people will fly with civil aviation and make their journey in the first AC and 2nd AC Indian Railways coaches in the next five years,” Scindia added.

Scindia on Air India crisis

Promising a bright future for the Indian aviation sector, Scindia also spoke on the crisis faced by Air India recently. “Air India had been the victim of many scams in the past. Wrong aircraft orders and twisting of rules are our past, but we have to now look at the future,” Scindia added.

Scindia hails PM Modi

Speaking on the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the aviation sector, Scindia stated: “PM Modi has democratised the Indian aviation industry. He has made it possible for every common man to fly high, we are soaring high today.”

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also grace India’s biggest news event of the year, the Republic Summit 2023, with his presence on April 26.

