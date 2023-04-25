Republic Summit: Last-mile, Targeted Delivery Key Focus Of Our Govt, Says Bhupendeda Yadav

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, delivered the keynote address at the third edition of the Republic Summit. Which is taking place today and tomorrow in the National Capital. The second day of the two-day-long Republic Summit will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest.

"Transformation is not only confined to the external approach. That would just be cosmetic. It should be done inside out. In the last nine years, the government has achieved on two fronts: last-mile delivery and targeted delivery. When the PM in the parliament in 2014 said his government is aimed at eradicating poverty and on August 15 he talks about how he will make sure electricity reaches every village of the country, then the mandate shows that all have been implemented in 2019. When we reach the survey, more than 10 crores of Jan Dhan accounts have been opened, 10 crores of beneficiaries under Ujjwala Yojana, and that’s what we call last mile delivery and targeted delivery," said the Union Minister.

He further talked about transforming and uplifting under the inclusion visionary, adding, "Labourers have been digitally empowered over the last nine years. The ESIC scheme has a capacity of 20,000 beds, and we are working to add 10,000 more beds. The GST collection is growing. EPFO numbers are also growing. These parameters show that the environment for job creation is underway in India."

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" is being held in New Delhi and will conclude on 26 April and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. This year's biggest news event was graced by India's business visionary, Uday Kotak, the managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, who delivered a keynote at the Republic Summit 2023. Digital tech visionary Sridhar Vembhu also attended the Republic Summit. The list of speakers also includes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy, who will also be attending the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit.

The Republic's biggest event will also be graced by humanitarian, spiritual leader, and ambassador of peace Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar. The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will also take part in the Republic Summit 2023. The Minister of Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw is also at the Republic Summit, among other speakers.

