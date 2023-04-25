Republic Summit: 'More Indians Will Travel By Plane Than 1st AC,' Promises Scindia

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke to Republic Media Network on Tuesday (April 25) at Republic Summit 2023, themed "Time of Transformation". Speaking to Republic, Scindia praised PM Modi's leadership and said he has ambitious goals for every sector. He said it is because of PM Modi that every common man can now use air services.

"PM Modi has democratised the Indian aviation industry. PM Modi has made it possible for every common man to fly high; we are soaring high today."

More Indians will travel by plane than 1st AC, promises Scindia

Speaking at Republic forum, Scindia said the day is not far; more people will fly with civil aviation and make their journey in the first AC and 2nd AC Indian Railways coaches in the next five years. He said that the government's attention is on last-mile connectivity, this will push the aviation industry's growth.

"We don't want to launch more schemes, but we want to attain 100% saturation across the length and breath of existing ones, said the Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude on April 26. The mega event will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond.

