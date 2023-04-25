Republic Summit | 'Music & Meditation' Can Heal Society, Says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

At the Republic Summit 2023, Founder of 'Art of Living' and Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar shared several hacks to a blissful life and to attain peace in these turbulent times. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Gurudev said that music and meditation also play a big role in 'healing' the society.

Ahead of the fourth edition of the 'World Culture Festival' planned by him in Washington DC soon, Sri Sri said that music and meditation, M&M, as he called them, they are needed for our psyche. "See music and meditation, the M&M, they have a lot to heal our society, our psyche; and I think that is needed," he said. Crediting his team of volunteers, the spiritual leader said that "people from all over the world will come and showcase their art form. It will be a cultural Olympics of the world."

"There are platforms for politicians, doctors, judges, and lawyers, and I thought there is nothing common for all the cultures in the world and artists. So here we are bringing artists from around the world in one place. With this principle, the world is one family," he stated.

Republic Summit 2023, Day 1

