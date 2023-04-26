Republic Summit | My Aim Is To Bring Assam Into Top 10 States In GDP: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the ambition to bring the state of Assam into the top ten states in GDP in the nation while addressing the second day of the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023. He said, "Whatever we do or whatever step forward is being taken, the ultimate aim is the development of the state. My first target is to bring Assam into the top 10 states in GDP, literacy, and per capita income and then in the top five states."

Responding to the comparison being made with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and why he is being called the 'Yogi of Northeast', Sarma said, "We all work for the development of the state keeping national interest on our primary focus, and the inspiration comes from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. So, in Assam too, there is bulldozer action, there is bullet action, but ultimately the only thing that matters is the development of Assam."

Approach toward Northeast changed after 2014, CM Assam

"We are working hard for the development of Assam under the leadership of Modiji and the double-engine government is bringing glory to the state on the development front. Efforts are on to take Assam among the top ten states on GDP," the Assam CM said, adding that after the Narendra Modi government came to power at the Centre, thought and approach towards the Northeastern state started changing.

"When the government of Delhi was busy with Mohalla clinics, we were building 24 medical colleges and one AIIMS in the state," he said. The Chief Minister's response over the remark that he is the Yogi of Northeastern state, prompted laughter among the audience at the event. He said, "I am Himanta and let me be Himanta only. I was very lovingly named by my father."

#HimantaAtRepublicSummit | I want to be Himanta only, the name is given by my father: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the man on a mission, jovially reacts to being called the 'Yogi of northeast' over his bulldozer action in the state



Tune in: https://t.co/VK2FJ8EHLl pic.twitter.com/0TmHLW43Or — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

Recalling the time before 2014, Sarma said that there was a time when the firing of bullets and bomb blasts were a regular part of the life of people of the Northeastern states. But, now the situation has changed. "Peace has returned to the Northeastern part, connection with the rest of the country has become stronger and the Northeast has been brought into the mainstream. Perception related to the Northeast has changed," asserted the Chief Minister.

#HimantaAtRepublicSummit | Assam has changed a lot after 2014. Peace has returned and northeast has been brought into the mainstream. Perception related to northeast has changed: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the man on a mission at #RepublicSummithttps://t.co/VK2FJ8EHLl pic.twitter.com/s5o0XTZ23f — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

Further, dismissing the perception created by others that he is anti-minority, the Assam CM stressed that people from minority communities have benefited from the pro-people policies of the BJP-led governments in the entire country. He stated that the BJP wants development without appeasement.