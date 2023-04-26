Republic Summit | Need To Talk About Climate Policy With Climate Change: Bjorn Lomborg

Bjorn Lomborg, President of the Copenhagen Consensus Centre and author, graced the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023, which is being held today, April 26, in the National Capital. Revolving the keynote address around climate change and expressing concerns, Lomborg said, "There is a lack in the proportion of reportage about the impact of climate change globally."

Sharing the data on the impact of climate change, the author of The Skeptical Environmentalist, Bjorn Lomborg, said, "Climate policy also means costly damages. Given that we have to pay for both, we should talk about both. If we do nothing about climate change globally, this is going to cost us trillions of dollars. This is why global warming is a big problem. Climate policy gets more and more expensive. We need to talk about both of these things. We need to act on climate policy."

He further hailed India and said, "India has done better in sustainable development goals than any other G20 country between 2015 and 2019."

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Republic Summit 2023 with the theme 'Time Of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude today (April 26). The mega event will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.