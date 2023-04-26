The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi while speaking at the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023 remarked, “Never saw myself as a minority leader.”

“I am neither a minority leader nor a national leader. I am only focused on growing my party and taking my party to fight more elections,” responded the Hyderabad Parliamentarian, to Republic Network’s Senior Sub-Editor Niranjan's question as how he feels being a leader for the minority.

#OwaisiAtRepublicSummit | I am neither a minority leader nor a national leader. I am only focused on growing my party and taking my party to fight more elections: MP & AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at #RepublicSummit themed on #TimeOfTransformation



Watch here -… pic.twitter.com/fPS65YWdyB — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

We might not win elections but…

Speaking on strengthening democracy, Owaisi stated "It is the democracy which gets strengthened. We might not win elections but we put our views which strengthen democracy."

Owaisi gives example of political secularism

Explaining political secularism with an example Owaisi stated, “Nitish Kumar became CM with the help of the BJP but dumped it later. This is an example of political secularism.”

#OwaisiAtRepublicSummit | Nitish Kumar became CM with the help of the BJP but dumped it later. This is an example of political secularism: MP & AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at #RepublicSummit themed on #TimeOfTransformation.



Watch here as he takes a sly dig at Bihar CM Nitish… pic.twitter.com/Mmg2BrFq5f — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Republic Summit 2023 with the theme 'Time Of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude today (April 26). The mega event will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.