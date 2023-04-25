Republic Summit: Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Centre's Goal To Make India An AI Hub By 2047

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at the Republic Summit 2023 on April 25, underlined the Central government's goal of making India a hub of Artificial Intelligence and the key part that digitalisation will play in it. While speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Sitharaman said that there are three key areas where the government will put its effort to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim of making India a developed country by 2047.

Sitharaman explains three priorities to ensure India's transformation

"The first is that India will be an AI (artificial intelligence) hub. We made an announcement in the budget that three centres of excellence will be created in institutions which are already very pioneering so that India becomes an AI hub," the Finance Minister said. "You can use newer tools with which life can be made better, production can be facilitated less monotonously and effortlessly you can make the economy transparent."

"Like the way for income tax, for GST, we have made sure that loopholes can be plugged by deep diving into the data using AI. Today, we are plugging all the loopholes where money is being siphoned away without paying property tax. So if AI is already showing big potential for making the economy more vibrant and therefore setting up the centres and making sure your goal is to make India an AI hub. That's a focus area where we will be spending a lot of money and attention and invite the private sector as well," she added.

"The digital application and the stack that we have created will also have to be kept a lot more ahead of the curve so there will be a lot of interest in that. Banking and education will become more digitised, so people, whoever, wherever they are can pursue education with a lot more ease than searching for institutions physically next to you," the Minister said further.

"Skilling is an area because our youth need skills to be ready for industry 4.0. There is no point in giving them the same old trade techniques but also for them to be readily absorbable into industries and have the kind of necessary skill sets. And why do I say this? Linked to this is the fact that the Indian industry today is also going through a major reset. They are not producing goods like they did earlier. Today there is a lot more bringing in technology, Web3 to the production techniques. The ways in which they did business is changing and for that our youth should be ready to be absorbed in jobs and not make the employer invest in time and money to make them ready for the job," Sitharaman said.

She further stated that improvement in public spending and infrastructure has also played a major role in India's economic revival and that the Centre will continue the trend. "That emphasis will continue because India needs a lot more inland waterways, a lot more fishing harbours, a lot more refineries, a lot more such industries that will give a futuristic look for India," she added.