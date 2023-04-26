Republic Summit: Nitin Gadkari Promises To Solve Delhi's Traffic Issue Before 2024 Ends

Union Minister for Road Tranport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has promised that Delhi will be free from traffic jam before 2024 ends. "We are carrying out developmental works worth Rs 65,000 crore to solve the traffic jam in Delhi. And this is very important for Delhi and lot of work is complete," Gadkari said at the Republic Summit 2023.

"The governments of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi will bear the cost of Delhi's ring road, the peripheral road. This work was stuck but we decided that we will complete (the work) irrespective of someone pays or not," said Gadkari.

Gadkari shares plan to transform India

Giving a list of the work underway, the minister said that his ministry is working to build a 824 km road worth Rs 12,000 crore to Mansarovar. "When I became a Minister long ago, my wife said 'we will go to Mansarovar via Nepal.' I said, 'wait, we will go via India itself from Pithoragarh.' So I am happy to inform that we will complete it before 2024," he said. Gadkari revealed that more than half of the road (587 km) has been completed.

He also said that he is working to revolutionise the transport sector and predicted that the "automobile sector of India will be at the No.1 position within a span of 5 years." Gadkari also presented his plan to create a pollution-free environment. "Pollution is a big concern. Green hydrogen, ethanol, and methanol are the future. We are thinking eco-friendly to avoid pollution," Gadkari said.