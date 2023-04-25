Republic Summit: No Money, No Food, How Rani Rampal Defied Odds To Become India's Captain

Former India women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal on Tuesday attended the Republic Summit, where she spoke at length about the struggles she faced in order to better her life. Speaking on Day 1 of the two-day event, Rani said she never gave up on her passion for hockey despite growing up in poverty and facing multiple challenges. Rani's father was a cart puller who earned a meager daily wage of Rs. 80. She further stated that growing up in poverty was a significant challenge, but her parents supported her in pursuing her dreams without worrying about what society would say. However, being a girl in Haryana, where girls were not allowed to participate in sports, was another challenge for Rani, she added.

Rani reveals how she went out of her way for an alarm clock

Rani's family's financial struggles also affected her training. The former India skipper revealed that they did not have a clock to see the time, and she had to wake up early in the morning to train. However, Rani did not let these challenges demotivate her. She won an alarm clock in a writing competition at school, which helped her attend her training sessions on time.

"My father was a cart puller who used to earn Rs. 80 as his daily wage. My childhood was spent in poverty, but my parents supported me without even thinking about what society will say. I come from a place where girls are not allowed to take part in sports or different sporting disciplines. Poverty was a big challenge, but the second challenge was to excel in sports being a girl in Haryana," Rampal said.

"We didn't have a house built of concrete and whenever it rained, our house would break down. But despite all these challenges, I was hell-bent on making a change by following my passion. There were so many challenges that it was hard for me to overcome all of them. I learned to work hard from my father. I always thought that if he can, then I can also. You need to have a passion to work hard," she added.

"When I started hockey at the age of seven, my coach said that I was too weak to take up the sport. I insisted and my father saw my determination and supported me. My parents had a lot of insecurity about where the sport will lead me, but somehow I carried on. I had to wake up pretty early in the morning to train, but we had no clock to see the time. Discipline and punctuality were a must in my camp and it was instilled in me at a very young age. My mother ensured that I always woke up on time," Rampal said.

"The biggest achievement for me was to win an alarm clock in a writing competition in my school and it enabled me to attend my training session on time. There was a rule in my camp to carry half a litre of milk to train. I used to just carry 200 gm and dilute it with 300 gm water. I just wanted to work hard and these obstacles made me strong and kept me going," she said.