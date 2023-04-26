Speaking on the second day of Republic Summit 2023, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi opened about his opinion on the killing of Atiq Ahmed in Uttar Pradesh while he was in police custody. Terming the incident condemnable, Owaisi clarified that he was not against the gangster’s arrest but does not support the way he and his brother was murdered in an encounter.

Taking a strong take against Atiq’s killing, the AIMIM chief said, “What happened with Atiq Ahmed and his brother is condemnable. I am strongly against encounters. It gives the people in power the executive power to decide who will live and die. We must disqualify encounters.”

#OwaisiAtRepublicSummit | We don't praise Atiq Ahmed at all. When he was convicted, I didn't rebut it. I am against how he was killed: MP & AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at #RepublicSummit themed on #TimeOfTransformation



Owaisi on Atiq’s wife

Stating the reason behind Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster-turned-Atiq Ahmed, joining the AIMIM party, Owaisi clarified that he did not allow Atiq Ahmed to join his party, but did not stop his wife from becoming part of AIMIM as she had no criminal charges against her back then.

“We did not take Atiq Ahmed in our party, we took his wife and there was no criminal case against Shaista Parveen back then. But later we came to know that they were supporting the Samajwadi Party and that was the end of the matter for us,” MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said at Republic Summit.