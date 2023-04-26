Republic Summit: 'Peace Has Returned,' Says Assam CM While Recalling Conflict In Northeast

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the Republic Summit 2023 as a guest speaker and spoke about the changes that have swept the Northeast India in recent years. The CM said that the region has been through decades of armed conflict due to separatist forces but there has been drastic changes and now it is much more connected to the rest of the country.

"The northeast is a beautiful region. It had a bad time because of the conflicts. Like you (media) air an incident of bombing or gun fire in northern India throughout the entire day. And I have been raised amid bombings. Those (things) are very normal. That was an essential part of our life," Sarma said.

'Peace has returned in northeast'

"Just the other day, two terrorists were taken down. Today you visit Nagaland, perhaps the other side (enemies) has more sophisticated weapons than the police. The same was in Manipur and Assam. After 2014, those incidents have come down drastically. Peace has returned. Northeast has been brought to the mainstream," he added. Sarma stated that Assam has not even witnessed any protest in the last two years neither of the left wing, the right wing or the students. He also claimed that the Narendra Modi government's effort of reaching out to the northeast has been extremely successful. "We don't even need security in Assam anymore," the CM said.