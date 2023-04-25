Last Updated:

Republic Summit: Will Indian Rupee Become The Global Currency? Piyush Goyal Answers

"All of us need to grow if India needs to become a prosperous country," says Piyush Goyal at Republic Summit.

Saumya joshi

In the 3rd Edition of the Republic Summit, Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution and Textiles, talked about his perspective on the advancing transformation of the world’s largest democracy. The union minister discussed Trade Capital with Arnab Goswami and Abhishek Kapoor. Republic Media Network is hosting the much anticipated third edition of the ‘Republic Summit’ on the theme ‘TIME OF TRANSFORMATION’ at Taj Palace, New Delhi on April 25 and 26, 2023. 

 

Piyush Goyal on the Indian currency 

After the opening remarks by Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Piyush Goyal talked about Trade Capital with Arnab Goswami and Abhishek Kapoor. Abhishek Kapoor questioned the Union Minister: "Is Rupee going to be the global currency?" At the event, Piyush Goyal highlighted that there is "Zero possibility of a recession in India". "I see before me, an India which will not be less than a 30-40 trillion dollar economy," said the union minister at the Republic Summit 2023. 

Further, he added: "All of us need to grow if India needs to become a prosperous country." The West and South cant have the privilege of being the growth engine. So when he says Power for all then there is "No Bhed Bhav", said Piyush Goyal. Further, he stressed the transformation that one can witness and said: "There was a time when the country has no basic amenities but the time has changed and the entire country has basic needs." "Every girl child with education wants to contribute to the country," said Goyal.  

