Republic Summit: PM Modi Explains MNREGA's Transformation And The Numbers Are Startling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out startling numbers proving the transformation of the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme since the BJP came to power in 2014.

"You might remember I called the MNREGA scheme a symbol of Congress' failure in parliament. There were so many complaints about MNREGA before 2014. When the government conducted a study which revealed that attendance of 30 days was being projected for one day of work in several places. That means someone else was siphoning off the wages. Who was at a loss here? The poor, the labourers," PM Modi said.

PM Modi details MNREGA's transformation

"You won't get an answer if you go and ask the villagers which project has been completed under MNREGA that is of their use. We have changed the condition. We increased the MNREGA budget and transparency. We started depositing the money straight into bank accounts and developed resources for villages. After 2014, houses for the poor, wells and canals and hundreds of such work were completed under MNREGA," he said.

PM Modi said that today the payments under MNREGA get cleared in just 15 days. "Nearly 90% of all MNREGA labourers have their Aadhaar cards linked which has reduced forgery in job cards. And because of less forgery, Rs 40,000 crore have been prevented from falling into wrong hands," he added.