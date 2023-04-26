Last Updated:

Republic Summit: PM Modi Explains MNREGA's Transformation And The Numbers Are Startling

PM Modi said that today the payments under MNREGA get cleared in just 15 days. "Nearly 90% of all MNREGA labourers have their Aadhar cards linked," he said.

Republic Summit 2023
 
| Written By
Harsh Vardhan
PM Modi

We increased the MNREGA budget and transparency (Image: Republic)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out startling numbers proving the transformation of the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme since the BJP came to power in 2014.

"You might remember I called the MNREGA scheme a symbol of Congress' failure in parliament. There were so many complaints about MNREGA before 2014. When the government conducted a study which revealed that attendance of 30 days was being projected for one day of work in several places. That means someone else was siphoning off the wages. Who was at a loss here? The poor, the labourers," PM Modi said. 

PM Modi details MNREGA's transformation

"You won't get an answer if you go and ask the villagers which project has been completed under MNREGA that is of their use. We have changed the condition. We increased the MNREGA budget and transparency. We started depositing the money straight into bank accounts and developed resources for villages. After 2014, houses for the poor, wells and canals and hundreds of such work were completed under MNREGA," he said. 

READ | Republic Summit | We are a govt that has given maximum space, respect to judiciary: Rijiju

PM Modi said that today the payments under MNREGA get cleared in just 15 days. "Nearly 90% of all MNREGA labourers have their Aadhaar cards linked which has reduced forgery in job cards. And because of less forgery, Rs 40,000 crore have been prevented from falling into wrong hands," he added. 

READ | Republic Summit 2023: Nitin Gadkari lays down roadmap to lower logistics costs
READ | Kiren Rijiju opens up on differences with judiciary; 'We have never crossed Laxman Rekha'
READ | You have not wavered from nation first pledge: PM Modi to Republic as it nears six years
First Published:
COMMENT