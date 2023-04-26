Republic Summit | PM Modi On Bringing Security And Dignity For Poor; 'Poverty To End Soon'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at the Republic Summit 2023 stated that the government is working towards the upliftment of the poor in the country. He further stated that the government is working towards providing security and dignity to the poor of the country and they are now giving pace to the development of the country.

Addressing Republic Summit 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The pro-poor schemes of the government have brought a revolution in the country. For the first time in the country, the poor have got security and dignity. People who were made to feel that they were a burden on the country are now giving pace to the development."

“The rights of the poor will be rightfully delivered to them. The IMF report has also stated that extreme poverty in the country is on the verge of extinction,” he added.

The Prime Minister further said, “The PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna has shielded a massive population of the country. The scheme has not let the poor of the country sleep on an empty stomach.”

‘Transformation visible on ground…’: PM Modi

Stating that the transformation is now visible on the ground, PM Modi said, “When BJP came to power in 2014, India was sure that the country will not witness the transformation and that is now visible on the ground. The country is not witnessing change, we are doing great in terms of economy.”

“Our country took 60 years to make our economy reach 1 trillion dollars. Till 2014, somehow we became a 2 trillion dollar economy and now in just nine years of our government, we have reached the economy of 3.5 trillion dollars,” he added.