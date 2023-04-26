Republic Summit: PM Modi Wants India To Be The Leader In 6G, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The third edition of Republic Summit 2023 has been graced by Union Minister for Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw. The union minister has shared his vision and insights with the audience on how a time of transformation has been witnessed in the railway sector and communication. While speaking with Republic Editor in chief Arnab Goswami and Deepthi, the union minister asserted: "The world is going to be defined by a handful of technologies." Further, he added that PM Modi said "In 6G we should take the lead."

"While the other generation of political leaders wouldn't have thought of 6G, PM Modi last year gave us a target to be the leader in 6G. And today we have 175 patents with us," Ashwini Vaishnaw told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Union Minister Vaishnaw on Communication

While talking about the transformation in communication, he said: "Telecom is a gateway to the digital economy today. It's very important to have a very strong telecom sector in the country." In conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: "Today's India is an aspirational India. today's youth wants the best in the country." Further, he added, "When a person is seated inside a train, they should feel that someone has taken all-round care of him/her with proper safety measures." The event is slated to witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also grace the event on April 26 with his presence and insightful address.