Republic Summit: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw On 'Depoliticisation Of Railways'

On Day Two of the third edition of Republic Summit 2023, Union Minister for Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw talked to Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and Deepthi. During the conversation, the minister said: "Today's railways thought process is only about performance, meeting people's expectations and transforming the economy." Further he added: "Railways thought process about meeting people's expectations." While talking about the depoliticisation of Railways, he shared some examples of the transformation. Ashwini Vaishnaw said: "81 km of the tunnel for bullet train project." Further, he asserted that the "work is going on a torrent pace... upgrading sections from 130kmph to 160kmph."

The two-day summit has been themed on "Time of Transformation" and would witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. At the Republic Summit, Vaishnaw also highlighted the vision of PM Modi of "fundamentally transform passenger experience". He stated: "Change is happening in practically every dimension. The vision that PM Modi has given is to fundamentally transform the passenger experience. The first element is stations, the second is trains that carry (people) and the third is entire operations from taking tickets to being safe, having good food and others. By now we have started physical work on 200 odd stations. In the next six months, we will be working on 1,200 stations."