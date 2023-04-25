Republic Summit: Rani Rampal Breaks Down While Recalling Challenging Journey

Former Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal graced the Republic Summit on Tuesday as she delivered a keynote address at the event. The 28-year-old opened up about her struggles and how she made out to the pinnacle of Indian women's hockey despite belonging to a not-so-affluent family.

Rani Rampal breaks down while narrating her struggles at Republic Summit

The Indian international broke down while emphasising on the challenges she faced in her early days in childhood. The player revealed how she didn't have the proper infrastructure but continued to pursue her passion.

"We didn't have a house that was built of concrete and whenever it used to rain, our house would break down. But despite all these challenges, I was hell-bent on making a change by following my passion. There were so many challenges that it was hard for me to overcome all of them. I learned to work hard from my father. I always thought that if he can, then I can also. You need to have a passion to work hard. When I started hockey at the age of seven, my coach said that I was too weak to take up the sport. I insisted and my father saw my determination and supported me."

#RepublicSummit: Rani Rampal shares her struggles of the past and how she got to represent India on the global stage #RaniRampal https://t.co/P0JoHfb9yb — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

The former Indian captain further added that her parents had reservations about her taking Hockey as a profession but she held firm on her ground. "My parents had a lot of insecurity about where the sport will lead me, but somehow I carried on. I had to wake up pretty early in the morning to train, but we had no clock to see the time. Discipline and punctuality were a must in my camp and it was instilled in me at a very young age. My mother ensured that I always woke up on time."