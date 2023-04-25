Republic Summit: Rani Rampal Reveals Her Biggest Dream For Indian Sporting Fraternity

Indian hockey player Rani Rampal addressed the third edition of the Republic Summit and revealed her biggest dream for the Indian sporting fraternity. She said, "My ultimate dream is to see every Indian girl take up sports. I thank the government to encourage more women to take up sports."

The champion broke down while explaining her hardships and journey and said, "I will narrate how a child dreamt and fulfilled the dream, you will know how a young girl fulfilled her dream."

She added, "We didn't have a house that was built of concrete and whenever it used to rain, our house would break down. But despite all these challenges, I was hell-bent on making a change by following my passion. There were so many challenges that it was hard for me to overcome all of them. I learned to work hard from my father. I always thought that if he can, then I can also. You need to have a passion to work hard. When I started hockey at the age of seven, my coach said that I was too weak to take up the sport. I insisted and my father saw my determination and supported me."

Rampal on how she played with her back injury for 14 years

Rampal also revealed how she played with a serious back injury for 14 years. She spoke about it while talking about how her hockey career began and how she was made to squat with 80 kg weight when her body weight was a mere 36 kg at the age of 12.

"As life progressed, I started playing school and state-level tournaments and then nationals following which you are selected for India camp. When I got selected for the junior India camp for the first time in 2005, my body weight was 36 kg. When I was there, the coaches said that I have to squat with 80 kg weight. I said 'I couldn't do it,' and then they are like 'if you can't do it then go home," Rampal said. "I did not want to go home because I was there to do something. But the weight fell on me which gave me a severe back injury, with which I played for the country for 14 years."

Rani on how she convinced her parents to delay wedding

However, Rani also talked about how she convinced her parents to delay her wedding plans and allow her to play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and thanked them for being supportive.

She said, "I was playing for India and got a job in railways in 2011. At that time, I realised that I could achieve something. But my parents wanted me to marry. They started asking me to settle down. But I knew I had only started and there was more to come.”