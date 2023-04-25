Republic Summit: Scindia Gives Rib-tickling Retort To Young Turks Usage In Indian Politics

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotioraditya Scindia on Tuesday, spoke at the third edition of the biggest news event of the year - Republic Summit 2023 in Delhi, and gave a rib-tickling retort to "Young Turks" usage in Indian politics.

Speaking at Republic Summit on the theme - Time of Transformation, Scindia said, "I believe that god has given us limited time here. He has given us limited time to do good things. There are two types of people in this world: those who want to extend the streak and others who want to pull people down just like crabs. It is my fortune that I am working with a leader and a party whose intentions are to extend the streak of India nationally and internationally."

When asked about whether he misses his former colleagues from Congress and that all the "Young Turks," seem to be fed up with the Grand Old Party, the Union Minister said, "I have heard this concept of Young Turks. All those Young Turks are now Greying Turks, all of us." With this, the crowd bust into laughter. "I have a son who is 27 years old," he added amid the laughter.

If you are not able to attract talent, you are not able to retain talent: Scindia

Attacking Congress, he said, "This is not a Congress party problem. If you do a case study, If you look at the change that has happened, for example on India’s economic landscape. In the last 20-30 years, look at the top companies in India today. I can guarantee you that probably 70-80 per cent are not in existence in the 90s. Why the change has come about? This change has come about because if you are not able to attract talent, you are not able to retain talent. And most importantly, I underline this, you are not able to respect talent."

"The heart of an institution whether you are a company or a political party, is its people and those are the heartthrobs of the institutions. If you are not able to retain, attract and most importantly respect talent, then," he said gesturing a downfall sign with his hand.