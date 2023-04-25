Republic Summit: Scindia Speaks On Aviation Sector, 'there Are Engine Supply Issues, But…'

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, at the Republic Summit 2023 and reiterated the Modi government's plan of 'Last Mile Connectivity' in India. Speaking at India's biggest news event on April 25, Scindia said that to bring every tier 2 and tier 3 cities there must be a robust supply chain, which he believes suffered a setback but "will iron itself out."

"My job is to ensure that the civil aviation sector in India. There are issues with engine manufacturers, I am not going to deny that. Close to about 50-55 out of our fleet of 700 planes are grounded because of engine issues. But there are supply chain issues and there's supply chain issue across the world," the minister said.

He said that the Centre is working with airline companies and engine manufacturers to solve the supply chain problem adding "I am looking at a healthy supply book of aircraft into India." Scindia also said that the government's UDAAN (Ude desh ka aam naagrik) scheme has transported 1.17 crore people, lent itself to two lakh twenty thousand flights in India and created three new regional airline companies. "And as far as engine orders are concerned and engine supply is concerned, I am confident it will iron itself out...our sector cannot be stymied because of their (the West) supply chain issues.

Scindia slams Oppn at Republic Summit 2023: 'I am not like Congress'

During the interview, Scindia also slammed the Congress government, saying, "I am not like Congress, which drives with its eyes on the rearview mirror. I am looking forward and upward. My job is to serve people and take the aviation industry to heights unknown." He further said, "Air India had been the victim of many scams in the past. Wrong aircraft orders and twisting of rules are our past, but we have to now look at the future."

