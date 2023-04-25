Republic Summit | Sitharaman Recalls What Melinda Gates Said About India's Digitalisation

Nirmala Sitharama, Union Finance Minister while speaking at the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023 recalled what Milinda Gates said about India reaching heights in Digitalisation.

"I heard Melinda Gates, in a discussion on digital public infrastructure and achievements by India. In that panel discussion in so many words, Gates said while they were writing cheques, IOndia pressed a button and money reached the beneficiary,” remarked FM Sitharaman in conversation with editor-in-chief of Republic media Arnab Goswami.

She added, "Flexibility in the financial ecosystem is due to digitalization."

#SitharamanAtRepublicSummit | Melinda Gates said that while they were writing cheques, India pressed a button and money reached the beneficiary: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs @nsitharaman at #RepublicSummit - https://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L#TimeOfTransformation |… pic.twitter.com/U7rYt6Pxes — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

Continuous digital nudge by the govt

Notably, Finance Minister Sitharaman during the ‘Business Roundtable, Investing in India’s Digital Revolution’ organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) highlighted several digitization-related progressive steps, mentioned in the budget this year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that there is a "continuous digital nudge by the government across different sectors."

There are more naysayers in India than abroad

Taking on the cynics of the Indian economy, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "There are more naysayers in India than abroad. Because they don't like the one person who is leading the country."

The people of India showed what they are capable of when the pandemic frightened everyone

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while speaking on the COVID situation of India during the pandemic stated, "No country anywhere had a template to follow during COVID times. COVID left countries with only lockdowns as a solution and nothing else. In the initial few months, it was clear that you had to keep everyone together. The sorrow was so intense as families couldn't give the burial. That's one side of the story. During that time, to make sure that medicines are brought, PPE kits are provided, and CSR funds are distributed, it was like a wartime operation. Hand-holding was important and I am very grateful that the people of India showed what they are capable of when the pandemic frightened everyone."

She added, "No Government had any formula with which it could have handled the situation during the pandemic. The Prime Minister was upfront there making sure he listened to the people and talked to the states."