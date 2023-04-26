Republic Summit | Smriti Irani On Same-sex Marriage: Let The Wisdom Of Parliament Prevail

Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani has attended this year's biggest news event- Republic Summit 2023. In the event, while conversating with the Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami on Same-sex marriage. Smriti Irani said, "Let the wisdom of parliament prevail." Further, she added, "It was created under an act of parliament, let parliament deliberate on it." Apart from Union Minister of Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, respected PM, Modi will also address the Republic Summit 2023 today, very shortly.

Smriti Irani on 'Minority Report' at Republic Summit

While speaking at the Republic Summit 2023 on the Minority report, under the theme of 'Time of Transformation', Smriti Irani asserted that Indians can't be a minority in their own country. She said, "This whole disposition that minorities always need to be segregated is a Congress political legacy of this country. I am proud that I am part of a party that dispels this notion. An Indian cannot be a minority in their own country. I am proud that I am part of a party that dispels this notion. What about the other communities? They have taken away rights under reservation which were unconstitutional."

Further, she asked, " "Is the term minority only to encompass the Muslim community? What about the other communities? " Congress, even after knowing that religion-based politics is not allowed as per the Constitution, continued doing so, said the Union Minister. While talking on the subject of minorities, she shared her vision of ensuring "all Indians are equal under the law". Further, she said, "The narrative is being presented that Muslims are being denied rights. The very intention of Congress was to violate constitutional provisions and precipitate fear among the community."