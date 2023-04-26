"Our lives are so deeply affected by social media by various platforms, and various ways of consuming new information that there is a need for every society in the world to look at how the interaction between technology and society is happening," asserted Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while delivering his keynote address at the Republic Summit themed on - 'Time Of Transformation': Stay Connected.

"Time has come when social media is accountable for what they share with the world. Our legal structures are built in a way to promote energetic startups instead of putting them back," Union Minister of Railways said.

"A report was shared by a media organization that stated that India's data protection bill will become a template for the world. People are seeing the balance which is created between what society needs and what the industry needs. This is the first bill probably in the world wherein the pronoun used for a person is she/her instead of he/him," Vaishnaw added.

Ashwini Vaishnaw makes major announcement

Addressing the Republic Summit, Ashwini Vaishnaw made a major announcement of introducing Vande Bharat in three formats.

According to the Minister of Railways, the Vande Bharat train will be launched in three formats. These formats are:

Vande Bharat Chair craft format

Vande Bharat Metro format

Vande Bharat Sleeper format

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Republic Summit 2023 with the theme 'Time Of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude today (April 26). The mega event will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.