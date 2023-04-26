Republic Summit | 'Some Questioned The Need For A Made-in-India Vaccine,' Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Republic summit as its chief guest on April 26. He spoke about the crucial decision he made during the once in a century pandemic. Talking about COVID-19 vaccine, the Prime Minister said, "Some thought 'why does India need to make a vaccine? We will eventually get one from abroad'. In that moment, India chose the path of Atmanirbharta and delivered the greatest vaccine." He urged the audience to imagine the immense amount of pressure he was under at that time. "I risked political capital only and only for the nation," the Prime Minister added.

"Don't know what greed motivated some to praise foreign vaccines," said PM

"Don't know what greed motivated some to praise foreign vaccines," the Prime Minister remarked. PM Modi also talked about India's economic trajectory. "It took 60 years to become a $2 trillion economy but over the last 9 years, we have become a $3.5 trillion economy," PM Modi said. "Transformation is now visible on the ground," he added.

"Earlier, the youth relied on government jobs. Enviroment of innovation wasn't created," PM suggested. The Prime Minister, in his speech, also highlighted the importance of thinking about 2nd and 3rd order effect of policies. He stated that the 1st order effect of policies is visible in a short span of time but 2nd and 3rd order effects of policies are visible instantly.

