Republic Summit: Sudhanshu Mani Reveals Journey Behind Development Of Vande Bharat Trains

Addressing the 3rd Edition of the Republic Summit 2023, the mastermind behind the Vande Bharat Express train, Sudhanshu Mani, opened about his journey behind the development of India’s fastest train. Revealing how he managed to built the Vande Bharat trains, Mani said that to everyone’s surprise, he managed to build the train in just 18 months.

Talking about his journey from the beginning, Sudhanshu Mani revealed, “When I joined railways I wondered why don't we have aesthetically better and superior technological trains? In 1950s, every Chinese wanted to come to India and learn about the railways. For decades, we never had a train which we built.”

When I joined Railways, I wondered why don't we have aesthetically better and superior technological trains?: Vande Bharat Express mastermind Sudhanshu Mani talks about the need to change the image of Indian Railways

Speaking about the Vande Bharat project and its cost, Mani said, “There was a doubt about the budget of the train. They were worried about who will be the scapegoat if things go south. I told them I will, as I am retiring anyway. I told them I will build the train at one-third of the cost.”

Vande Bharat Express mastermind talks about 'train 18' project

“I designed and built the train for the country. Many suspected I will not be able to complete the project which usually takes 36 to 42 months as I was retiring within 21 months. But, I ensured that I will get this train out before I retire. As fortune favours the brave, we were able to complete the project within 18 months. The train is therefore called ‘'train 18’,” Mani added.

Calling the launch of Vande Bharat trains a story of hard work, the mastermind behind the Express train stated, “We now have 15 such trains in the country and all the trains were launched by PM Modi."