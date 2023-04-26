'There's No Good Mafia, Bad Mafia. I'm Against Mafia' Asserts SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, while at the Republic Summit 2023, spoke on the action being taken against mafia in Uttar Pradesh and stated that there should not be discrimination in dealing with them. During the interaction, the former CM asked 'isn't mafia in every political party?' in relation to Atiq Ahmed, the slain gangster turned legislator who won elections for the Samajwadi Party. He was later expelled from the party in 2008 after surrendering in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case.

When asked if he supports the Yogi Adityanath government's crackdown on mafia, Akhilesh said that he is against mafias but there should not be discrimination in dealing with them. "It should not be like mafia plays cricket with them (politicians)... have snacks with them in jail. There should not be hate politics just for votes. There should not be a good mafia, a bad mafia. I am against the mafia."

"I admit that there should not be mafia politics, I tried to fight against it. I gave a world-class response system to the police, Dial 100. Was it so that law and order worsens? What does the NCRB data say? Why don't you talk about parties?" Akhilesh questioned, calling out convicts in other political parties.