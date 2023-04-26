Republic Summit | This Is What AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Has To Say On UCC

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to Republic Media on the occasion of the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit held in the National Capital. Speaking at the Republic Summit, Owaisi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, BJP, and other political leaders. He also spoke on issues like Uniform Civil Code, the third front by the opposition parties, and other matters.

Asaduddin Owaisi speaks on UCC at Republic Summit 2023

When asked his opinion on the country moving forward with the implementation of the Uniform Civil Court, Owasi replied, questioning how this country will implement this law.

"You say one country, one law, but I want to ask you: can you go to Laskhwadeep without permission? Can you go to Arunchal without permission? Can you buy agricultural property in Himachal? When you say there is one country, one law, then why does the country need love jhihad law? Why has the government made religious conversion a law?

Republic Summit: Asaduddin Owaisi speaks on the third front by opposition parties

"Opposition must focus on the agendas of the common man to fight the elections and defeat BJP - talk about the economy, employment etc. Take the people with you. If you make one person the PM face of the Opposition, you will lose the game," said Owaisi on the idea of a third front by the opposition for Lok Sabha Elections. "Build a third front along with people. We have been taught in politics that never compete with the opponent's strong point but a weaker one...I am the front in my own capacity so I don't need to be in any front," he added.

