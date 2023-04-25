Republic Summit | Took Bold Step Of Introducing Women To Navy Ranks: Admiral Hari Kumar

Addressing the 3rd Edition of the Republic Summit on the theme - 'Time of Transformation', India's Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar explained how are youths and women attracted to the Navy. "As the Navy is changing in many ways, the Navy was the first to hire women officers in 1993, however, they were limited to certain branches. We later decided that we need to treat them and facilitate them just as PM Modi has said that we must encourage, and facilitate women so that they give back much more to the society," said Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar.

"We took the bold step of introducing women to the ranks. We just had the first batch of women pass out. We had 3,000 posts and 10 lakh applications out of which 82,000 were women. And finally, 2,585 passed out," Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said.

"We have reached out to Nagaland and the Northeastern states. We are focussing on the reaching out programmes. We recently conducted an Indian Navy quiz. Maritime consciousness is about heritage. Maritime thought is how you can harness seas for diplomatic and military roles. A rally from Kolkata to West Coast, The maritime consciousness is about culture and history. The maritime thought is about how you can use ocean for our development," he added.

Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar Explains Naval Salute

"The Naval Salute is great as it is a practical salute. In the Navy, officials deal with pain, grief, and a lot of things onboard the ship, so your hands inevitably remain dirty," India's Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar explained.

"We have ancient linkages with the Indian Ocean from time immemorial. When India forgot its sea, we lost our freedom. We need to be conscious of what the sea offers. The current leadership is well-conscious of this," Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar added.

Further speaking regarding employment opportunities in the Navy, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said, "INS Vikrant is the testimony to our aspirations and motivation, it shows what all we can achieve together. The Navy has now for five decades become a builder's Navy rather than a buyer's Navy. We started with small boats and now we have landing crafts, etc. Ship-building in India has got the ability to generate more employment, income, and business."

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and is slated to witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.