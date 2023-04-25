Republic Summit: Top Quotes From Uday Kotak, CEO And MD Of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, spoke at the 3rd edition of Republic Summit today. Uday Kotak is an Indian businessman and billionaire entrepreneur who is widely recognised as one of the most prominent and influential figures in the Indian financial industry. Kotak Mahindra Bank is one of the leading private-sector banks in India. Here are the top quotes from Mr. Kotak's speech.

Top quotes from Uday Kotak's speech

By 2047, when we reach a 100 years, we should target to be an economy larger than $25 trillion dollars.

Speaking at the Republic Summit, Mr. Kotak talked about India's economy. India is currently a $3.4 trillion economy. Uday Kotak said that if India grows at 7-8 percent in the coming years, it will become a $25 trillion dollar economy by 2047. For context, as of 2021, the US had a GDP of 23.32 trillion dollars. China has a GDP of 19 trillion dollars. India meanwhile, as mentioned earlier, currently has a GDP of 3.4 trillion dollars. However, mathematically speaking, if one assumes a growth rate of 7-8 percent, the goal of $25 trillion dollars is perfectly reasonable and attainable.

Rupee is the most stable currencies in the world.

Uday Kotak spoke about the stability of the Indian currency. He stated that, unlike other currencies, the Rupee doesn't depreciate as much as other currencies during economic chaos. He spoke about the benefits the US gets due to the domination of the dollar. The dollar dominates the world because it is the reserve currency of the world. CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank argued that India should work to make Rupee an anchor currency.

We must become the favoured nation the world can trust.

The CEO spoke about the current geopolitical conflict between US and China. He said that when the Russia-Ukraine war started, he was worried because he thought the war would lead to high energy prices, which could've negatively impacted India as it would've increased India's current account deficit. He disclosed that he was happy when India decided to buy cheap oil from Russia. He said that the fact that India has a good relationship with the US and Russia is an asset.

We should be able to grow faster without blowing up.

Uday Kotak talked about the importance of scaling up India's financial sector. He said that the Indian economy is poised to grow rapidly but the Indian financial sector needs to catch up. "India needs significant capacity building in the Indian financial sector", he stated. He highlighted the importance of growing and managing risk. He was, indirectly, talking about the importance of resilience.

I'd like to see India not in the top 3, but 1 or 2.

The general expectation in India is that the country will, within a decade, become one of the top 3 economies of the world. By some estimates, if one considers Public Private Partnership (PPP) for example, that is already the case. Be that as it may, the unspoken point when people talk about being one of the top 3 economies is this - China and the US will remain ahead of India. Uday Kotak, by arguing that India should be 1 or 2, is proposing, boldly, that India, should strive to become a bigger economy than China. This isn't impossible, considering the fact that China's pace of growth is slowing down and it is staring at a demographic disaster.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" has been kicked off successfully in New Delhi on April 25. The summit will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. The list of speakers includes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy.

The Republic's biggest event will also be graced by humanitarian, spiritual leader, and ambassador of peace Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will also be taking part in the Republic Summit 2023. The Minister of Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be at the Republic Summit, among other speakers.