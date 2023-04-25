Republic Summit | Transformation Of Republic Is The Change Of Digital Media: Arnab Goswami

Republic Media Network is holding its 3rd edition of Republic Summit on the theme "Time of Transformation." On the first day of the event held in New Delhi on April 25, Republic Media Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami gave an arousing opening speech at the biggest news event of the year. The event was graced by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who was the keynote speaker and first guest to kickstart the most-anticipated event of the year.

Republic Edition-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on network's achievements

#RepublicSummit | I am promising the birth of a new wave in digital news this year: Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami speaks about Republic Media Network's UNSTOPPABLE desire



Setting the tone on the opening of Republic Summit 2023, Editor-in-Chief said, "The Republic Media network, through its English, Hindi, and Bangla, has reached viewers of these languages in India cumulatively to 725 million in all. The network's excellent distribution team has reached 58.8 crore, up from 13.8 crore when it started. I am promising the birth of a new wave in digital news this year: Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami speaks about Republic Media Network's unstoppable desire," he said.

Piyush Goyal at Republic Summit 2023

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who attended India's biggest news event, spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on a variety of issues, including the government's future vision, government achievement, reformation, and how the country has overcome all the hardships in the past nine years under PM Modi's rule.

While speaking at Republic Summit, Piyush Goyal said, "There was a time when there were no basic amenities in the country. Now, the country has aspirations beyond roti kapda makan, and this has become possible only due to the leadership of PM Modi. He further said, "every action of this government is for the common man and all of India has to grow together.

He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always asked his team to focus on the outcome and not on the elections. "Don't look at the election; focus your energy on the results and on what is good for the people of India," he said.

Image: REPUBLIC