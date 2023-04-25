Republic Summit: Uday Kotak Advises On Market Approach; 'Stakeholders Must Collaborate...'

The CEO and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak wants India to import less and export more as it continues to progress as the world's fastest growing economy. At the Republic Summit 2023, Kotak said that India needs to have the mentality of "we don't need you, you need us" and added that all stakeholders must be collaborative in the market which would ultimately boost India's GDP.

While speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO even shared an anecdote from his holiday visit to South Africa, and underscored the law of the jungle that says 'there are no winners and losers, there are only consequences.'

"When you think about markets, when you think about economics, when you think about big businesses, think about consequences and not who has won and who has lost. We should approach business in the marketplace and keep the markets free, and fair, have regulation which manages the traffic does not stop the cars from travelling on the road; let the market place and regulation decide it. And this is where I have said that there is a need for policy, regulation and market players to work in a collaborative manner rather than a manner which is adversarial," Kotak said.

About Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi over two days; April 25 and 26, and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond.