Republic Summit: Uday Kotak Explains How Can India Move To $25 Trillion Economy By 2047

CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak spoke on how India's economy can reach $25 trillion economy by 2047 at the third edition of Republic Summit 2023.

Ajay Sharma
Uday Kotak, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Tuesday, spoke on how India's economy can reach $25 trillion economy by 2047 at the third edition of Republic Summit 2023 in the national capital. 

Speaking Republic Summit themed on Time of Transformation, "If India wants to move from a $3.4 trillion Economy to a $25 trillion economy by 2047, which a growth rate of 7 to 8 per cent, what are our challenges? In the past, when we have tried to grow faster than 7 per cent, we normally landed up with the accident. Whether it was 1992, the famous security scandal. Then 2000, another scandal, then you had the 2007-08 financial crisis, then you had a huge issue of NPLs which followed post-2008," Uday Kotak said.

We should be able to grow faster without blowing up: Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Adding further he said, "We are fortunately now at a stage where we cleaned up a lot of mess which had happened over these many years. We are now at a stage, where we have to able to do two things at the same time, one putting up a financial system which can scale while maintaining stability. We should be able to grow faster without blowing up. And for that, we need a significant capacity-building system."

"At times, if we are burnt by a particular accident we have to be careful that just because there’s a road accident, you do not stop the cars driving on the roads... We should have reasonable rules which balance risk management with governance with the aspiration of India’s future," he said. "For the transformation of the Indian economy in many ways rest on the ability and power of India’s financial sector to grow while managing risks. We have to grow and manage risk in the financial sectors," the CEO of the Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

He stated that in this transformation, he would like to see the Rupee currency being one of the major currencies people worldwide trust and use as an internationally convertible currency in the next 25 years. "With the current development in the world including the geopolitics, and they way India has navigated those geopolitics, it gives India an opportunity to become a true world-class acceptable currency people around the world trust," he added.

