Republic Summit: Uday Kotak Hopes To See Rupee Become An International Currency

Uday Kotak, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, delivered a keynote address at the third edition of Republic Summit 2023, which is being held today and tomorrow in the national capital. Republic is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest at the biggest news event of the year, the Republic Summit 2023.

Hailing India’s transformation, Kotak said: "The rupee is one of the most stable currencies in the world, not something that keeps depreciating. All emerging market currencies have depreciated. I would really like to see this currency become an international convertible currency. India has an opportunity to become a world-class economy."

"The unbelievable privileges the United States of America gets as the world’s reserve currency give it the ability to grow and do things that probably no other country can do. With the current developments in the world, including geopolitics and the way India has navigated geopolitics, it gives India an opportunity to become a world-class acceptable currency," added the Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" is being held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.