Republic Summit: Uday Kotak On Economic Transformation, 'govt Putting Indian Interest 1st'

Delivering a keynote address on ‘Time of Transformation’ at Republic Summit 2023, Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak said that the central government today is keeping the self-interest of India before anything else now and is deeply focussing on its growth on the global stage.

Sharing his insights on the transformation of India in recent years, the Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO said, “We finally have a government that puts Indian self-interest among everything else. India is growing at a faster pace than ever before. I expect that Indian economy to grow at 8% in the coming 10 years and that would take the GDP of the country to 8-9 trillion dollars.”

#UdayKotakAtRepublicSummit | We finally have a government that puts Indian self-interest among everything else: @udaykotak, CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank at #RepublicSummit - https://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L#TimeOfTransformation @KotakBankLtd pic.twitter.com/ryyRJUJPQT

“We have to thrash competition by growing on our strengths. India will have to be competitive enough to export more than we import. Our strength has to be political and geopolitical too,” Uday Kotak said.

#UdayKotakAtRepublicSummit | We have to thrash competition by growing on our strengths. India will have to be competitive enough to export more than we import. Our strength has to be political & geopolitical too: @udaykotak, CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank at #RepublicSummit -… pic.twitter.com/DBcIDl6GSl — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

‘Market is like a jungle…’

Stating that in order to run the economy fluently proper market regularisation policies are needed, the CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak said: “Think of the market as a jungle, some animals will always make a noise. The law of the jungle is about consequences, it’s not about winners and losers. Economics and business are about consequences. Keep the markets free and fair, and have regulations that manage the markets.”