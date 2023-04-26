Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology, attended the biggest news event of the year, Republic Summit 2023, today, April 26, at Taj Palace in New Delhi. He spoke to Republic Media Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and Senior Editor Deepti Sachadeva and revealed PM Modi's vision and the achievement that our country has gained under his leadership.

Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks on PM Modi's vision and gives insights on India Railways

Speaking about PM Modi's vision, Union Minister Vaishnaw said, "PM Modi's vision is very far-reaching; his interest is not in incremental or small changes, he always aims at acheiving higher. PM Modi truly believes that India can be and will be a developed nation, unlike other parties who think that the country will remain at the same level."

Recalling a recent incident, Vaishnaw said, "A digital minister from one of the richest economies had visited India, and he was sitting with us, and during the discussion he asked how the government transfers the projects. He was so surprised to hear how the Prime Minister, with just one click, inaugurates the biggest projects and transfers money to crores of beneficiaries of the centre's schemes."

Speaking further on Indian Railways, he said, "The thought process of Indian Railways is about meeting people's expectations; our focus is only on performance."

The two-day Republic Summit 2023 with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude today (April 26). The mega event will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.

