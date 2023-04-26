Republic Summit | 'UP Will Have 5 International Airports By Year End': Yogi Adityanath

On Day One of the Republic Summit 2023 on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathvirtually attended and addressed the audience with his inspirational and insightful speech. In his address, he asserted: "UP will have 5 international airports by year-end". Further, he added: "Today, there are nine airports that are active in UP and 12 more are underway." While calling UP a centre of transformation, he shared that his government has built an expressway to bring ease of transformation. While virtually addressing the event, the UP CM said, " I am fortunate that UP has witnessed the change under PM Modi's leadership. UP was regressed in all the sectors earlier but today, it has become the hub of transformation."

#YogiAtRepublicSummit | Uttar Pradesh is going to be a state that will have 5 international airports by the end of this year: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on #TimeOfTransformation pic.twitter.com/umRcOOgRSO April 25, 2023

UP CM at Republic Summit 2023

The UP CM stressed on the transformation that has been seen in the law and order situation in the state. "Improved condition of law and order has become the identity of Uttar Pradesh. There have been no riots since the BJP came to power 6 years back. No freehand is being given to miscreant, who attempts to disrupt peace-hood," he added.

#YogiAtRepublicSummit | Improved law and order situation has become the identity of Uttar Pradesh. There have been no riots in the last 6 years: Uttar Pradesh CM @myogiadityanath at #RepublicSummithttps://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L #TimeOfTransformation pic.twitter.com/oZRKTD4o84 — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

UP CM Yogi Adityanath attended the two-day Republic Summit 2023 based on the theme 'Time of Transformation', being held in New Delhi. The event is slated to witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also grace the event on April 26 with his presence and insightful address.