Republic Summit: UPA Pushed India Into RCEP, We Walked Out Of It, Says Piyush Goyal

Exuding confidence in the possibilities of India’s startling transformation during the PM Modi-led government, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said at the Republic Summit that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) pushed India into the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

"Had that been done, we could not have competed in manufacturing today, whereas we were striking a deal with Australia," he said.

Speaking on the changing approach to trading and importing from China, Union Minister Goyal said, "Manufacturing is something we lost out on particularly after the relations that were created by the then government (UPA) between India and China, and it was encouraged between 2004 and 2014. India’s imports from China were probably 2–3 billion dollars around 2004, when the Congress was in power. I don’t know why they signed up with the Chinese Communist Party, but it resulted in our imports from China going up to over 55 trillion dollars in a short period of time. We have never seen this kind of import from any part of the world for substandard, low cost goods being pushed into India, which killed India’s manufacturing. Goods that may have looked good but are harmful for India. Recently, we did the action on the toys. We found that one third of the toys that came in were harmful for the children, and these types of goods in a way damaged the very foundation of India’s manufacturing. We are now trying to overcome that. We are spreading awareness that in order to save a small penny, we are creating great damage to the country’s economy."

“I asked the Chinese commerce minister during the RCEP negotiation, How is the manufacturing cost more than the cost at which it landed, was delivered, was marketed, and was sold to India? How do you do it? Can you share some data? He said, No, we don’t share data. We took a very cold step and walked out of RCEP," added the Leader of the Rajya Sabha.

