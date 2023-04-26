On the second day of this year's mega news event held by Republic Media Network on the theme - "Time of Transformation," Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology, spoke to Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Speaking at Republic Summit 2023, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke on a wide range of matters, starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to the country's achievement in creating strong connectivity on Indian Railways to the transformation that the rail sector has gone through.

Ashwini Vaishnaw reveals how his technocratic background helped him in handling 'complex organisation' like Railways

When asked whether his background as a technocart makes a difference in taking the railway sector ahead, Union minister Vaishnaw said, "Definitely, this makes a difference. Railways are very complex organisations. In a simple organisation, if you do X, then you know that Y will come, but this is not the case with the railway, as it is a very complex organisation.

"The complexity of railways is so huge that six large systems interoperate with each other, and each system has an impact on every other system," he explained.

Ashiwini Vaishwa on PM Modi's vision

"His vision is very, very far-reaching; his interest is not in incremental or small, little changes. He truly believes that India can be and will be a developed nation, unlike other parties who think that the country will remain at the same level. A digital minister from one of the richest economies in the world asked about how you transfer your projects. He was so surprised to hear how the Prime Minister, with just one click, inaugurates the biggest project and transfers money to crores of beneficiaries of the centre's schemes."

The two-day Republic Summit 2023 with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude today (April 26). The mega event will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.

